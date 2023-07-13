Delray Beach CRA breaks ground on building for small businesses

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Delray Beach Community Redevelopment Agency broke ground Wednesday on a new business project along Southwest Fifth Avenue.

The goal is to develop a new commercial space that will provide affordable rental space for small businesses at 95 SW Fifth St.

The CRA-owned property is positioned on the Historic Northwest/Southwest Fifth Avenue commercial corridor.

In 2010, a small public parking lot was constructed on the east side of the property, leaving the west side vacant for future development.

Organizers hope the new development will encourage more growth in the area,

"This used to be a thriving community with a lot of businesses but over the years it deteriorated some," Renee Jadusingh, executive director of the CRA, said. "So we're trying to bring life back to it and bring that energy back so that there are businesses, services, doctor's offices, medical, accountants, professional services here in the community."

Dignitaries ceremoniously break ground for a building at 95 SW Fifth St. in Delray Beach.
Dignitaries ceremoniously break ground for a building at 95 SW Fifth St. in Delray Beach.

The two-story building encompasses 7,089 total square feet. The ground floor, spanning around 2,245 square feet, will feature the lobby, staircase, restrooms, elevator and one commercial rental space. The second floor, approximately 4,844 square feet, will house restrooms and two additional commercial rental spaces.

The existing parking lot, which currently has access from Southwest First Avenue, will be reconstructed. The upgraded lot will accommodate a total of five parking spaces and parking spaces for six bicycles.

CRA said it plans to start looking for tenants in the near future.

Ahrens Enterprises, Inc. was chosen for the construction work, projected to last 12 months.

