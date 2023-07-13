Dog orphaned after owner killed in car accident

A 56-year-old Palm Beach County man and his dog were in a car accident on Interstate 95 last Friday morning. The driver, Sam Sonmez, was killed. His dog, Gemini, was not injured, but she is now orphaned.

Law enforcement turned Gemini over to Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, where she is being cared for and is on a special hold until animal services can figure out what's next for her.

Co-workers of Sonmez said Gemini was his whole life and he brought her to work with him every day. They said he didn't have any family, so they were hoping that one of them could adopt Gemini, but it doesn't look like that is going to work out.

Co-worker Joy Silver said Gemini is super sweet and was very protective of her dad. She is trying to get some of Sonmez's clothing for her so that she still has his smell. Silver said Sonmez lived in a home with roommates in the Lake Worth area.

Dave Walesky, assistant director at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, said Gemini is about 8 years old and is a Chow-Labrador mix breed dog.

"We are waiting at this point for any family to come forward, or any friends, anybody that may have had a personal connection to be able to take this animal and give her a good life," Walesky said.

Local foster groups have contacted animal services. Walesky said once she is released from the county's special hold, she will be available for adoption. Animal services will communicate with the rescues and see if they would want to come in, meet Gemini and see if they want to take her.

Walesky said Gemini is a little scared. But he said that's understandable since she is in a large shelter. It's like an alien environment, he said.

"Once she gets into a new home, she should adjust and she should be expected to be a great dog," he said.

The story came to WPTV's attention when Jill Wentzel, an animal advocate in Michigan, posted about Gemini on Facebook.

Wentzel said she is coordinating with Sonmez's co-workers and with a couple of South Florida rescues, X-Port Paws and My Why Rescue, which are working to help find a foster home and, ultimately, a permanent home for Gemini.

To get more information about Gemini and the other dogs and cats available for adoption, contact Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control here.

