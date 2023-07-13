FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 13, 2023

Heat advisories are in effect yet again for parts of the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and in Palm Beach County this Thursday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Heat advisories are in effect yet again for parts of the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and in Palm Beach County this Thursday.

Once again, a sweltering day is expected along with hazy sunshine as Saharan Dust lingers.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Thursday afternoon over the northern Treasure Coast, then more developing farther south through the rest of the afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast high temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s with a scorching heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. A few spots could go as high as 115 degrees.

Saharan dust lingers this Thursday and hangs around through the weekend.

The heat advisory for Palm Beach County has been extended until Friday evening. Afternoon high temperatures remain in the low 90s through the next seven days.

More scattered storms are expected on Friday and for the weekend.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to form into a subtropical or tropical depression by the end of the week. It’s located over the north central Atlantic Ocean, about 800 miles east of Bermuda, and is not a threat to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

Latest News

Heat advisories are in effect yet again for parts of the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and in...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 13, 2023
Atlantic Ocean is warmer than normal
Heat advisories are in effect for parts of the Treasure Coast, inland, and in Palm Beach County...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 12, 2023
Toasty sunshine throughout Tuesday as Saharan Dust sweeps through the area, helping to bring...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 11, 2023