FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 13, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Heat advisories are in effect yet again for parts of the Treasure Coast, Okeechobee, and in Palm Beach County this Thursday.

Once again, a sweltering day is expected along with hazy sunshine as Saharan Dust lingers.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop early Thursday afternoon over the northern Treasure Coast, then more developing farther south through the rest of the afternoon.

Thursday’s forecast high temperatures will soar into the low and mid 90s with a scorching heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. A few spots could go as high as 115 degrees.

Saharan dust lingers this Thursday and hangs around through the weekend.

The heat advisory for Palm Beach County has been extended until Friday evening. Afternoon high temperatures remain in the low 90s through the next seven days.

More scattered storms are expected on Friday and for the weekend.

In the tropics, an area of low pressure is expected to form into a subtropical or tropical depression by the end of the week. It’s located over the north central Atlantic Ocean, about 800 miles east of Bermuda, and is not a threat to Florida.

