Get Savvy in :60 - Fun at the Palm Beach Zoo this July!

Get up close and personal with Panthers at the new Everglades Center.
By Kate Monahan
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There is no shortage of things to see and do at the Palm Beach Zoo! Check out the new Everglades Conservation Center this July, located in the heart of the Zoo’s Florida Wetlands Section. From inside the spacious center, you can spot Sassy, a panther rescued from the wild, and her companions, occasionally roaming through specially designed animal chutes. In addition to the up close and personal experience with Sassy and her companions, you will be able to learn about the Florida Everglades and its wildlife in a new way- with video highlights playing throughout the center!

After the immersive experience at the Everglades Conservation Center, cool off with your family at the Splash Pad and beat the summer heat! Plus, you can save BIG this July at the Palm Beach Zoo. Two children ages 3 – 12 get in free for each full-price adult admission through July 31, and children age 2 and younger are always free at Palm Beach Zoo. Learn more at PalmBeachZoo.org.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

Latest News

Get Savvy in 60- Fun at the Palm Beach Zoo this July!
Get Savvy in :60 - How Valencia at Riverland is serving the 55+ community
Get Savvy in :60 - How Valencia at Riverland is serving the 55+ community
Get Savvy in :60 - How Valencia at Riverland is serving the 55+ community
Get Savvy in :60 - How Valencia at Riverland is serving the 55+ community
Plexaderm is here to help you feel your best and smooth fine lines this summer
Plexaderm is here to help you feel your best and smooth fine lines this summer