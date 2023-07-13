Get Savvy in :60 - Fun at the Palm Beach Zoo this July!

There is no shortage of things to see and do at the Palm Beach Zoo! Check out the new Everglades Conservation Center this July, located in the heart of the Zoo’s Florida Wetlands Section. From inside the spacious center, you can spot Sassy, a panther rescued from the wild, and her companions, occasionally roaming through specially designed animal chutes. In addition to the up close and personal experience with Sassy and her companions, you will be able to learn about the Florida Everglades and its wildlife in a new way- with video highlights playing throughout the center!

After the immersive experience at the Everglades Conservation Center, cool off with your family at the Splash Pad and beat the summer heat! Plus, you can save BIG this July at the Palm Beach Zoo. Two children ages 3 – 12 get in free for each full-price adult admission through July 31, and children age 2 and younger are always free at Palm Beach Zoo. Learn more at PalmBeachZoo.org.

