Here's how to participate in 16th annual Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WPTV is a proud sponsor of the 16th annual Treasure Coast Waterway Cleanup.

This year's cleanup will be held Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 25 designated sites throughout Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

The annual cleanup effort has removed 99.25 tons of trash from Treasure Coast waterways since 2008.

Anyone interested in volunteering is encouraged to pre-register at TCWaterwayCleanup.com.

Although supplies will be available at the designated sites, volunteers are encouraged to bring their own reusable cleanup tools if they own them.

Volunteers are eligible to receive a collectible T-shirt.

For more information, contact event coordinator April Price at (772) 285-1646 or visit TCWaterwayCleanup.com.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
‘Jack the Bikeman’ Hairston dies at 81
Pedestrian, 86, dies after struck by car in Home Depot parking lot
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2015 file photo shows Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt at the WSJ Magazine...
Brad Pitt accused of ‘looting assets’ of vineyard bought with Angelina Jolie

Latest News

Volunteers needed to landscape disabled veteran's home
Get Savvy in 60- Fun at the Palm Beach Zoo this July!
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl's Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
St Lucie County residents struggle with rising energy costs amid heat wave