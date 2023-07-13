Postal carriers 'struggling' in extreme South Florida heat

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As the heat indexes keep soaring in South Florida and elsewhere, postal carriers are pushing for some changes to keep cool.

"We've been struggling. ... It's a struggle every day," said one postal carrier during a hot Thursday afternoon in Palm Beach County. "

The job is made more challenging by postal vehicles, many more than 30 years old and without air conditioning.

Jeffrey Wagner, president of the postal carriers union in West Palm Beach, said the heat inside the U.S. Postal Service trucks can reach 140 degrees.

West Palm Beach Letter Carriers Branch 1690 building
West Palm Beach Letter Carriers Branch 1690 building

"We've been pushing to get earlier start times since the carrier died in Texas," he said.

A postal carrier died on the job last month in Dallas during extreme heat, prompting some members of Congress to express "deep concerns over working conditions" to the postmaster general.

New postal trucks with A/C are expected to begin arriving by late next year, but it's expected to take several years until the rollout is complete.

Meanwhile, the carriers union is hoping to have carriers start work earlier when it's cooler.

"We want the push to get them back to 7:30 (in the morning)," Wagner said. "We believe it would be safer for our members."

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
Indian River County woman left homeless due to high rent, overwhelmed shelters
Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer

Latest News

Florida's property insurance concerns reach presidential campaign trail
Residents seek relief from heat at St. Lucie County recreation center
Fate of former Riviera Beach golf course in limbo
The Peach art collective supporting artists by sharing resources and ideas