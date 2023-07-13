Residents seek relief from heat at St. Lucie County Recreation Center

Extreme heat blanketing the country is now forcing multiple municipalities to open cooling stations and shelters for temporary relief.

Currently, millions of Americans are under heat advisories, including in Florida.

In St. Lucie County, the parks and recreation department turned a recreation center into a cooling center of sorts.

Through Sept. 7, officials extended the hours for the existing programs at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave., to help residents stay cool.

“So, you know, we don’t have incidents out there in the heat," said Community Events Coordinator Alexander Nathan-Marsh.

Nathan-Marsh added in addition to helping residents stay cool and exercise at the same time, the Beat the Heat initiative provides a critical resource for those dealing with high energy bills.

"Some parents can’t afford to keep the A/C on," he said. "We give them that opportunity to come in and stay fit."

He also said it increases access to exercise facilities for families throughout the county, especially kids that are no longer coming to county summer camps due to the heat.

Nathan-Marsh said he has seen a decrease in the amount of kids coming out.

"This keeps them out of trouble," he said.

Lugene Williams and his kids took advantage of the opportunity to play basketball in the air-conditioned gym.

"To have this open is everything," Williams said. "Most times I have to go to Port St. Lucie to play ball, either at a community center or an L.A. fitness, so this being open save me time, money and gas."

Williams also said with the brutal heat, and several parks closed, there's a lack of places for kids and families to play.

"It was 95 degrees, I think, a couple days ago, plus the heat index," he said. "And then one of our local parks on 13th Street, they closed it down because of repairs. So, in Fort Pierce, there’s no place to go."

On the other side of the court, 7th grader Isabella Tidwell played pickleball with her great aunt, uncle and grandmother, seeking shetler from the heat.

"Because of the humidity, some people have passed out," said Tidwell. "So, we have to play inside."

Williams added he hopes the extended hours are offered far past just the heat wave.

"There’s a lot of kids in this community, and if they don't have anything to stay active, it brings more trouble," said Williams.

The new Beat the Heat program hours are below:

Open Recreation (June 26 – Sept. 7): Pickleball and Basketball takes place with extended hours Mondays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ages welcome. Admission is $3.

Zumba (June 26 – Aug. 16): Returns for another eight weeks session on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon (July 1 and 8; Aug. 5 and 12). Ages 18 and older. Admission is $10 per session.

The county also added a new Healthy Heart Walk program that runs until September 7th with hours below:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Liability waivers are required to participate is all activities.

For more information regarding the Beat the Heat Summers Sessions, you can call the St. Lucie County Parks & Recreation staff Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 772-462-1521.

