Stuart business searched by IRS agents

A business in Stuart was searched by IRS agents on Wednesday.

WPTV witnessed the agents in the industrial area at 3180 SE Slater St., between A1A and Southeast Federal Highway.

Witnesses said 20-30 undercover cars started pulling into the location around 9:30 in the morning.



"It was like a scene from a movie, it was like what! Then they all started coming out. They had the big gear, tactical gear because they probably didn't know what they were walking into," said a witness who didn't want to be identified.

"During this time did you see them pulling anything out?" WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

"They were taking boxes in, filling them up and bringing them out, all kinds of big backpacks," the witness said.

WPTV arrived around 5 p.m. and saw law enforcement officers with shirts that read "Police IRS Criminal Investigation," coming in and out of a door with the markings of “Tee Off Temps” and “Elite Payroll Solutions.

“Have you ever noticed anything weird or suspicious happening?" Lopez said.

"Never, it’s just the workers. You see them in the morning but there’s nobody coming and going in that place," the witness said.

A source told WPTV that the IRS was serving a search warrant in Martin County but wouldn’t give the exact office.

We did reach out to the IRS for comment to see why agents were at the business but did not hear back in time for broadcast.

