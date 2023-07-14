FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 14, 2023

Another hot summer day this Friday with heat advisory extended for Palm Beach County until Sunday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Another hot summer day this Friday with heat advisory extended for Palm Beach County until Sunday.

Friday’s afternoon temps will soar to the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits.

Thunderstorms will develop earlier in the afternoon and remain scattered through the afternoon hours. These thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds. But will also help in adding some relief to the hot temperatures.

Saharan Dust lingers hangs around through the weekend so skies may seem milky or hazy at times. Saturday and Sunday call for more widespread storms. Developing early in the afternoon on Saturday with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday will be even hotter, back into the mid 90s before any storms develop late afternoon or by evening hours.

Afternoons high temps remain in the low to mid 90s through the next 7 days.

In the tropics, subtropical storm Don formed on Friday and is located over the north central Atlantic Ocean about 1000 miles west southwest of the Azores.  It is not a threat to Florida.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

