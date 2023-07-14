Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community

By Megan Hayes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida that is perfect for those looking for specific home designs and an active lifestyle. The age restricted community is open to both retirees and those still working, whether it’s from home or in an office.

A few lifestyle features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:

    • A social life full of fitness, sports, arts, culture and entertainment
    • Residents from diverse backgrounds with activities and events that are designed to appeal to many different interests
    • Hundreds of clubs covering endless topics
    • Over 100,000 sq. ft. of amenities to support the lifestyle programs

To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl’s Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community
Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community
Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Savvy in :60 - Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Get Savvy in :60 - Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Kids under 12 get in FREE to the Palm Beach Zoo now thru July 31
Get Savvy in :60 - Fun at the Palm Beach Zoo this July!