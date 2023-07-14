Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community

Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida that is perfect for those looking for specific home designs and an active lifestyle. The age restricted community is open to both retirees and those still working, whether it’s from home or in an office.

A few lifestyle features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:

A social life full of fitness, sports, arts, culture and entertainment



Residents from diverse backgrounds with activities and events that are designed to appeal to many different interests



Hundreds of clubs covering endless topics



Over 100,000 sq. ft. of amenities to support the lifestyle programs

To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.

