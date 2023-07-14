Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida that is perfect for those looking for specific home designs and an active lifestyle. The age restricted community is open to both retirees and those still working, whether it’s from home or in an office.
A few lifestyle features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:
- A social life full of fitness, sports, arts, culture and entertainment
- Residents from diverse backgrounds with activities and events that are designed to appeal to many different interests
- Hundreds of clubs covering endless topics
- Over 100,000 sq. ft. of amenities to support the lifestyle programs
To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.
