Knife-wielding mom arrested after taking newborn from hospital, stabbing staff

A mother is behind bars for removing her 3-day-old baby from the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital and stabbing staff members, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred Thursday at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital at around 10:36 p.m.

Deputies said Kendra Greene, entered the NICU unit and removed her 3-day-old infant.

As she was attempting to leave the hospital, several hospital staff members tried to intervene. That is when Greene pulled out a knife and stabbed three staff members, according to deputies.

Deputies said Greene dropped the infant off to a family member's home and fled before deputies arrived.

The infant was taken back to Palms West by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged Thursday night.

Greene was located and arrested a short time later.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery charges.

