Knife-wielding mom arrested after taking newborn from hospital, stabbing staff

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A mother is behind bars for removing her 3-day-old baby from the neonatal intensive care unit at a hospital and stabbing staff members, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident occurred Thursday at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital at around 10:36 p.m.

Deputies said Kendra Greene, entered the NICU unit and removed her 3-day-old infant.

As she was attempting to leave the hospital, several hospital staff members tried to intervene. That is when Greene pulled out a knife and stabbed three staff members, according to deputies.

Deputies said Greene dropped the infant off to a family member's home and fled before deputies arrived.

The infant was taken back to Palms West by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, where she is reportedly in stable condition.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged Thursday night.

Greene was located and arrested a short time later.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on aggravated child abuse and aggravated battery charges.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl’s Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

Latest News

Another hot summer day this Friday with heat advisory extended for Palm Beach County until...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 14, 2023
Subtropical storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean, no threat to Florida
Another hot summer day this Friday with heat advisory extended for Palm Beach County until...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 14, 2023
Florida ranks No. 3 for states with most pedestrian-related fatal crashes