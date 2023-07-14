Subtropical storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean, no threat to Florida

Subtropical storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It is the fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

The storm is located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores and it is a subtropical storm, because it has not attained all characteristics to classify it as a tropical storm.

Subtropical storm Don is embedded within a upper-level trough and has a large maximum wind radius therefore classifying it as a subtropical storm.

Don is slowly moving northward over open waters of Atlantic waters, not a threat to Florida but is a possible threat to the waterways surrounding the Azores and in the central Atlantic Ocean.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Don will peak in intensity this Friday then dry air will wrap into the storm and weaken it the next few days.

The storm is no threat to Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2023