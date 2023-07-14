Subtropical storm Don forms in the Atlantic Ocean, no threat to Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Subtropical storm Don formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It is the fourth named storm of the 2023 hurricane season.

The storm is located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Azores and it is a subtropical storm, because it has not attained all characteristics to classify it as a tropical storm.

Subtropical storm Don is embedded within a upper-level trough and has a large maximum wind radius therefore classifying it as a subtropical storm.

Don is slowly moving northward over open waters of Atlantic waters, not a threat to Florida but is a possible threat to the waterways surrounding the Azores and in the central Atlantic Ocean.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Don will peak in intensity this Friday then dry air will wrap into the storm and weaken it the next few days.

The storm is no threat to Florida.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl’s Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

Latest News

Florida ranks No. 3 for states with most pedestrian-related fatal crashes
State Board of Governors to investigate FAU presidential search
Florida's property insurance concerns reach presidential campaign trail
Postal carriers 'struggling' in extreme South Florida heat