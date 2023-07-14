Taylor Farmhouse Café to partner with Okeechobee Steakhouse owner

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A restaurant that's a centerpiece for a Palm Beach County community is under a new collaborative operation.

The owner of Okeechobee Steakhouse in West Palm Beach is now collaborating with the owner of Taylor Farmhouse Café in Jupiter Farms.

Ralph Lewis will now operate Taylor Farmhouse Café but the name of the restaurant will stay the same.

Lewis wants people to know it won't become a steakhouse like the one in West Palm Beach.

The menu will mostly stay the same, with the addition of barbecue.

He wants the feel of Jupiter Farms to stay untouched.

"You can kick back in shorts, T-shirt, cap, enjoy yourself. Kids can run around. It's not pretentious. We love the setting," Lewis told WPTV. "As I call it, barbecue and a great time in the pines here in Jupiter Farms."

The restaurant will now have a liquor license, be open Sundays and serve lunch on the weekends.

Lewis said they'll close next week for the transition but reopen July 24.

Taylor Farmhouse is one of the only stand-alone restaurants in Jupiter Farms.

Residents helped the restaurant thrive during the pandemic by ordering takeout almost every day.

Lewis also said he'll work to improve parking at the restaurant that sees big crowds on weeknights and Saturdays.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl’s Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

Latest News

Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community
Get Savvy in :60 - Exploring the lifestyle at Valencia at Riverland, a 55+ community
Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Get Savvy in :60 - Low Voltage Program with the Palm Beach County School District
Brightline plans testing up to 110 mph Wednesday in Martin County