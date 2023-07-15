3 men with criminal pasts arrested in drug trafficking bust in Okeechobee County

Three men each with several felony arrests involving narcotics were arrested at an apartment in Okeechobee on drug trafficking.

On Thursday, members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force, Sheriff's Special Response Team, United States Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Homeland Security Investigations members conducted a probable cause narcotic search warrant at 656 NE13TH Avenue, Apartment 6.

Arrested were Lavoski Jackson, 44; Terry T. Moore, 51, and Henry Futch, 46. They were taken to the Okeechobee County Detention Facility.

Jackson has had approximately 42 felony arrests and 14 felony convictions, according to the sheriff's office. Moore, who is a registered sexual offender, has had 28 felony charges and 16 felony convictions. Futch has six felony charges and numerous misdemeanor charges but has no felony convictions ywt.

Jackson was detained just outside the apartment with Moore and Henry Futch found in the unit.

In the apartment, agents found 85.8 grams of molly or methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDPV) mixed with cocaine in one area. In another area, 15.0 grams of MDPV was mixed with cocaine, and another 5.6 grams in the form of 27 pills of hydromorphone (Dilaudid).

Also found were U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia, digital scales and numerous empty miniature baggies.

Jackson was arrested and faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, MDPV and hydromorphone.

Moore faces charges of trafficking of hydromorphone, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of MDPV with intent to sell.

Futch faces charges of hydromorphone trafficking, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of MDPV with intention to sell.

