7 injured when Amtrak train partially derails in crash with car transporter

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seven people were injured when an Amtrak train that departed from South Florida partially derailed Friday night in Lakeland after it was involved in a crash with a car transporter, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near Lake Parker Drive and Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

"Amtrak Train 92 was damaged after it came into contact with a truck-trailer combination obstructing the track at a grade crossing," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email. "The leading locomotive lost contact with the track."

Amtrak train derailment wide view, July 14, 2023
Amtrak train derailment wide view, July 14, 2023

There were 163 passengers and 10 crew members on the train.

The train departed from Miami and was traveling to New York along the CSX-owned tracks, Woods said.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, Lakeland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Busby said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
A group of friends captured the longest python ever recorded in the state.
‘It was trying to wrap me up’: Longest python caught in Florida is a 19-footer
Stuart business searched by IRS agents
FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in...
Carl’s Jr. joins expansion frenzy, plans to open first Florida location
A 13-foot adult female smalltooth sawfish was caught, tagged, and released last month off of...
Endangered 13-foot smalltooth sawfish caught off coast

Latest News

Family to receive $5.75 million settlement after VA Medical Center suicide
Top teens battle through extreme heat at Delray Beach tennis tournament
Man gets 30 years in prison after 2021 sexual assault
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting