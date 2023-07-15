7 injured when Amtrak train partially derails in crash with car transporter

Seven people were injured when an Amtrak train that departed from South Florida partially derailed Friday night in Lakeland after it was involved in a crash with a car transporter, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. near Lake Parker Drive and Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

"Amtrak Train 92 was damaged after it came into contact with a truck-trailer combination obstructing the track at a grade crossing," Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email. "The leading locomotive lost contact with the track."

Amtrak train derailment wide view, July 14, 2023

There were 163 passengers and 10 crew members on the train.

The train departed from Miami and was traveling to New York along the CSX-owned tracks, Woods said.

Seven people were taken to a nearby hospital, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening, Lakeland Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Busby said.

