Are Shakira, Jimmy Butler dating?

Latin pop star Shakira and Miami Heat sharpshooter Jimmy Butler were recently spotted together in London, leading to tabloid speculation that the couple are dating.

The 46-year-old "Hips Don't Lie" singer and 33-year-old NBA star were seen arriving for dinner Wednesday night at Novikov Restaurant & Bar.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair remained inside the celebrity hotspot until about 1:30 a.m., but they left in separate vehicles.

Shakira, who moved to Miami with her sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, after splitting with Gerard Piqué last year, attended a Heat game in May and shared a selfie video on Instagram of her cheering on the team.

Days later, Shakira shared a video of her singing and playing guitar. Butler liked the video.

It wouldn't be a surprise if there was a budding romance between the celebrities. Shakira dated Pique – a former soccer star who played for Barcelona and Manchester United – for more than a decade.

Pop singer Shakira, center, sits on Centre Court to watch Spain's Carlos Alcaraz playing Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a men's singles semifinal match on day 12 of the Wimbledon tennis championships Friday, July 14, 2023, in London.

Two days after the dinner date, Shakira was seen supporting Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon. Butler was not with her.

Scripps Only Content 2023