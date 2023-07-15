At least 4 dead in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A county government official in Georgia says at least four people have been killed in a mass shooting in a small community south of Atlanta.

A statement from Henry County officials said police were still investigating an “active shooter incident” that occurred late Saturday morning at a subdivision in Hampton, a city of about 8,500 people about 40 miles south of Atlanta.

“I can confirm that four people are deceased," county government spokeswoman Melissa Robinson told The Associated Press by phone. "As of right now, the suspect is still at large.”

Police in Hampton planned to release more details at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Several local law enforcement agencies were assisting, as was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said she had no information other than that GBI agents had been asked to help.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV at Port St. Lucie intersection
Subtropical Storm Don forms in Atlantic Ocean, no threat to Florida
Stars on Mars Contest

Latest News

Woman says her daughter believes 'hospital kidnapped the baby'
Are Shakira, Jimmy Butler dating?
Man faces first-degree attempted murder charges in shooting last month
Man arrested after 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Fort Pierce convenience store