Man arrested after 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Fort Pierce convenience store

A 32-year-old Homestead man is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after a shooting Friday night.

Alah Nawef Shehadeh, of Homestead, was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County jail at 3:31 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to gunshots fired at 7:40 p.m. Friday at a plaza that includes Dixon Check Cashing and Dixon Foodmart in the 2400 block of Avenue D., east of North 25th Street, spokesman Larry D. Croom said in a news release.

Three victims had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and they were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. Two of the men, 45 and 51, died, and the 44-year-old man was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Shortly after the incident, Fort Pierce Police officers took Shehadeh into custody as a person of interest, police said. He was later placed under arrest and charged with two counts of homicide/murder without premeditation and one count of attempted homicide/murder without premeditation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Love at 772-467-6943 (office), 772-302-4790 (cell) or jlove@fppd.org; or Detective Dania Francois-Brown at 772-467-6911 (office), 772-979-1471 (cell) or dfrancois@fppd.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.



