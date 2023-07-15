Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV at Pot St. Lucie intersection

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV late Friday, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police responded to the crash at 10:16 p.m. at Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Road, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The Suzuki Sportbike traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard and struck a Ford Explorer that was turning west onto the road from Southwest Aster Road, police posted on Facebook.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

