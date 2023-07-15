Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV at Pot St. Lucie intersection

A 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV late Friday, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police responded to the crash at 10:16 p.m. at Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Road, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The Suzuki Sportbike traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard and struck a Ford Explorer that was turning west onto the road from Southwest Aster Road, police posted on Facebook.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scripps Only Content 2023