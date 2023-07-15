Subtropical Storm Don lingers over the central Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Don, the fourth named storm of the season, is forecast to linger over the central Atlantic for the next several days with little change in strength expected.

In the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Don was 1180 miles west of the Azores, moving north at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Don could become a post-tropical cyclone over the next several days as it currently appears very disorganized on the satellite with most of the storms displaced from the center. In addition, Don is in an unfavorable area for further development

By Tuesday, Don will be moving southward along the northern edge of a strong subtropical storm. As of now, there is no threat to any land.

