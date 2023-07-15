Woman says her daughter believes 'hospital kidnapped the baby'

The mother of a woman accused of taking her baby from a NICU and hurting three nurses there is speaking out.

"It's very sad, it's depressing," said Deion Greene, the mother of Kendra Greene, who deputies say is responsible for the crime Thursday night at HCA Florida Palms West hospital.

Kendra’s mother said there’s more to this story, and that Kendra is living with schizophrenia.

Kendra Deanna Greene appears in court in Palm Beach County, Fla. July 14, 2023.

“In her mind, she’s thinking the hospital kidnapped the baby and took the baby away from her,” Deion said. “I’m telling her ‘no, the baby is there for help,’ She could not conceive what I was telling her.”

Meanwhile, deputies say Kendra entered the NICU unit and took her then 3-day-old baby. They say she then tried leaving the hospital, but hospital staff members intervened, and Greene pulled out a knife and stabbed three staff members, according to deputies. Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says she dropped off the baby at a family member’s home and fled.

Saturday, Kendra’s mother told WPTV’s Victor Jorges, her daughter isn’t a criminal, she just needs help with her mental health.

“This is not a normal person we’re dealing with,” she said. “This is not the daughter I had a few years ago. This is a daughter who’s severely mentally ill. People need to take mental illness very seriously.”

She said she tried to get Kendra help several times, including attempting to Baker Act her, but some hospitals said they were either full, or that Kendra wasn’t in danger.

Deion said her daughter should not be in jail.

"The prison system doesn’t help mentally ill people, it makes them worse,” she said. “She needs to be in a mental institution. This needs to change. If this doesn’t change, we’re going to have a lot of Kendra cases.”

The grandmother says the baby will be in her custody upon release.

Kendra Greene remains in the Palm Beach County jail with bail set $304,000 bond. She is facing four charges, including cruelty toward a child.

