2 people die when car crashes into tree in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A driver and a passenger died when a Mercedes crashed into a tree early Sunday, Port St. Lucie police said.

Police and fire rescue personnel responded at 4:40 a.m. to the crash at Southwest Rosser Boulevard and Southwest Paar Street, east of Interstate 95.

The Mercedes was traveling south on Rosser, exited the roadway and struck a tree, police posted on Facebook.

The car caught fire and was fully engulfed. The St. Lucie County Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the two occupants dead.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.

About 20 hours earlier at 10:16 p.m. Friday, a 38-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash with an SUV at Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Aster Road, west of Florida's Turnpike.

