Annual Paw Prints in the Sand wraps up at South Florida Fair Expo

Wagging tails, high-stakes competitions and a whole lot of good boys and girls.

This weekend it was all about the four-legged friends at the South Florida Fair Expo, west of West Palm Beach.

It was the annual Jupiter Tequesta Dog Club’s show, Paw Prints in the Sand.

More than 1,000 dogs were there giving it their all at the expo center, as judges ranked them for different categories.

It included “conformation competition” as well as dock diving and vendors carrying everything needed for your furry friend.

On Sunday, the president of the Jupiter Tequesta dog club spoke about what shows like this mean to the dog lover community.

“We’re like a family,” Michelle Hugansaid “If anybody needs help with something, or they have a problem with their dog, you can always call someone. In our club, we have 75 club members, and we’re not just club members, we’re family. When something happens to somebody, we help.”

