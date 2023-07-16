Don downgraded to subtropical depression

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Don, the fourth named storm of the season, was downgraded to a depression Sunday as it was losing organization.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

In the 11 a.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, Don was downgraded from a subtropical storm with winds of 35 mph. Since Saturday, winds were 40 mph.

Don was 1140 miles west of the Azores, moving east-northwest at 8 mph

"Little change in strength is forecast, and Don could become a remnant low pressure area within the next couple of days," the NHC said in the advisory.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV at Port St. Lucie intersection
Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce
Stars on Mars Contest
Man arrested after 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Fort Pierce convenience store

Latest News

2 people die when car crashes into tree in Port St. Lucie
Subtropical Storm Don lingers over the central Atlantic
3 men with criminal pasts arrested in drug trafficking bust in Okeechobee County
At least 4 dead in mass shooting in small Georgia city, county spokeswoman says