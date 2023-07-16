GreenMarket voted 'Best Farmers Market' in nation by USA Today

West Palm Beach's GreenMarket has been voted the “Best Farmers Market” in the nation for a third consecutive year by USA Today.

A panel of relevant experts selected 20 nominees to compete in the Readers’ Choice poll. Then the public determined the best market in the nation via voting. Fans and friends of the Market could vote once daily for four weeks.

The contest closed on July 3 and the results were announced Friday.

GreenMarket will reopen for its 29th season with another record-setting 125 vendors on Saturday, Oct.7.

"We are honored to be once again named the ‘Best Farmers Market’ in the country,” West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said. “We are grateful to our community for making this possible, especially those who participate and support our market week after week, including our vendors, sponsors, and marketgoers. I’d also like to thank our Community Events Division for putting together such an impressive market year after year.”

In celebration of the nomination, the city added op-up mini-Markets, nicknamed "The Mini."

During the offseason, more than 40 new and returning vendors popped up weekly on the Great Lawn. Because of the demand, The Mini have events have been extended through Aug. 31 during Clematis by Night from 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays.

“Over the past nearly 30 years, our GreenMarket has grown into a must-see experience for locals and visitors to enjoy,” Mary Pinak, community events manager for the City of West Palm Beach, said “This honor is a great recognition of everyone involved over the years to make the Market what it is today. We hope everyone will come to ‘The Mini’ to get a taste of what’s to come when the full Market returns in October.”

West Palm Beach was the only Florida market to be nominated in the top 20 list in categories that included travel, dining, destinations.

The top 10 farmer's markets are:

1. West Palm Beach GreenMarket

2. Collingswood Farmers' Market in New Jersey.

3. Green City Market in Chicago.

4. Little Italy Mercato Farmers' Market in San Diego.

5. Pearl Farmers Market in San Antonio.

6. Mill City Farmers Market in Minneapolis.

7. Ferry Plaza Farmers Market in San Francisco.

8. Santa Monica Farmers Market in California

9. Ann Arbor Farmers Market in Michigan

10. Kaka'ako Farmers Market in Honolulu, Hawai.

Last season, the GreenMarket had its largest market to date with a record-setting 110 vendors. It was expanded to the 200 block of Clematis Street.

here are more than 8,600 registered farmers markets in the U.S. Department of Agriculute Farmers Market Directory.

