Port St. Lucie utility supervisor finds 2 rings that went down drain

A Port St. Lucie utility systems supervisor has recovered two rings that went down the drain in separate instances.

On July 6, Jose Rodriguez recovered a ring -- a 67-year-old family heirloom -- from a sewer tank.

One day later after the Facebook post, another resident called the utility to say a wedding ring was accidentally flushed.

"Who did we call? Jose! He recovered the ring and returned it to the resident. Thank you again, Jose!," the city posted Friday on Facebook.

