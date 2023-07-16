Shark Preservation Week wraps up at Cox Science Center and Aquarium

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
This year’s Shark Preservation Week at the Cox Science Center and Aquarium is in the books.

It was a week filled with jaw-dropping activities all about sharks for kids and families to sink their teeth into.

It included shark touch tanks, a scavenger hunt and presentations as well as the usual fun, educational activities offered at Cox.

Experts shared why shark preservation is so important, especially when talking about their role in seagrass areas and coral reefs.

