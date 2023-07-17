1 dead, 3 others hurt in 3-car crash on Northlake Boulevard

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
One person died and three others were injured after a three-vehicle crash closed Northlake Boulevard in both directions from State Road 7 to the Beeline Highway for several hours, West Palm Beach police said Monday.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at 10130 Northlake involving a pickup truck and two cars.

One person died at the hospital, spokesman Mike Jachles said. Another victim has serious injuries and two have minor injuries, he said.

Eastbound lanes of Northlake Boulevard reopened to traffic before 8 p.m. Westbound lanes reopened around 9 p.m.

