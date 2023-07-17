Crash closes Northlake Boulevard from State Road 7 to Beeline Highway
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A three-vehicle crash closed Northlake Boulevard in both directions from State Road 7 to the Beeline Highway, West Palm Beach police said Monday.
The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. at 10130 Northlake.
Four people were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition, one serious and two minor injuries, police posted on Twitter.
Traffic homicide is on the scene.
Scripps Only Content 2023