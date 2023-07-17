Cuts allowed, stitches encouraged at sewing camp for kids

At a summer camp in Lake Worth Beach, there's a different kind of fancy footwork going on. Cuts are allowed and stitches are encouraged.

Amanda Lewis had an idea to start a sewing camp for kids, patterned after her own love for fashion. For one week she teaches them the basics like how to thread a needle and how to sew on a button. She said it's exciting to see them find their footing and get inspired.

"Now we're like to the point where I'm like, OK, let's thread a needle and they've got it," Lewis said.

Amanda Lewis turned her love of fashion into a sewing camp for children in Lake Worth Beach.

For some, the skills seem to come naturally and those who get the sewing bug can't wait to take on something bigger.

Alexa Gavin said what drew her to this camp is the opportunity to carve out her own individuality.

"You make your own unique designs, and then nobody can steal them from you," Gavin said.

Bethany Butler said she wanted to learn how to sew in case she is ever in a bind again.

"I was in a play, and I lost a button for my costume and then I saw the lady stitch it back on my costume and I was like, 'That seems cool,'" Butler said.

The young students may not master everything by the time their week-long summer camp is over, but the only real metric is having fun.

Lewis said she'd like to do more of these courses in the fall — perhaps a Mommy and Me course.

