FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 17, 2023

A heat advisory remains in effect for more than two weeks now for Palm Beach County. It continues through Tuesday evening.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Kicking off a new week with sizzling summer heat yet again.

Monday’s afternoon temperatures will top the low 90s with feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Relief from the dangerous heat will come when storms develop this afternoon and remain scattered through the evening hours. These thunderstorms can produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Afternoon high temperatures will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week with nighttime lows in the upper 70s or low 80s.

In the tropics, Subtropical Depression Don is looping around in the north-central Atlantic waters, while the rest of the tropics remains calm and inactive.

