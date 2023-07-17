Sebastian man found guilty in police shootout at bar

A Sebastian man was found guilty last week for his role in a shootout with police that left one officer injured nearly six years ago.

Officers attempted to arrest Ward Kenyon on an active warrant in October 2017 inside Earl's Hideaway.

The situation escalated when Kenyon resisted police, leading to a shootout around a pool table.

One officer was hit in the foot, but it could not be determined who fired that shot.

A jury on Friday found Kenyon guilty of three felony charges. The most serious charge was attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Kenyon faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in two weeks.

