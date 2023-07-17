Teenage boy, 16, fatally shot near Fort Pierce while getting mail outside house

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Detectives in St. Lucie County are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Fort Pierce that claimed the life of a 16-year-old teen while getting mail outside his house.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Juanita Avenue, west of Northwest 25th Street.

The victim was identified as Vontreaz Banner by his mother.

Vontreaz Banner, 16, was killed in a shooting near Fort Pierce.
Vontreaz Banner, 16, was killed in a shooting near Fort Pierce.

"He was going out peacefully to get his mail. Someone fired multiple rounds, hitting him," Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV's Joel Lopez. "He was declared dead when he arrived at the hospital.

"The neighbor next door is a relative and he had a lot of people here visiting for a funeral that's going to occur this Sunday and they were in the backyard. Heard all the shots and came out"

A neighbor said: "I feel bad for the family, too young, too young. I moved here in 1973 and I've never seen nothing like this before in my life."

Juanita Avenue was closed to traffic between Bedford and Essex drives but has since reopened.

Law enforcement is still looking for the shooter.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Woman shot in West Palm Beach apartment complex
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Brother mourns loss of Port St. Lucie pizza shop owner

Latest News

3 arrested, 71 cited in PBSO's latest racing crackdown Operations Hot Wheels
2 Palm Beach County men plead guilty to $67M in false Medicare claims
Trump says DeSantis needs to 'get home and take care of insurance'
1 dead, 3 others hurt in 3-car crash on Northlake Boulevard
Marina owner sees increase in boat electronic thefts