Teenage boy fatally shot near Fort Pierce

Detectives in St. Lucie County are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Fort Pierce that claimed the life of a teenager.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Juanita Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the victim, a 17-year-old boy, was shot multiple times.

Juanita Avenue is closed to traffic between 25th Street and Essex Drive.

Law enforcement is still looking for the shooter.

No other details were immediately available.

