Teenage boy fatally shot near Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives in St. Lucie County are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Fort Pierce that claimed the life of a teenager.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Juanita Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the victim is a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed.

Juanita Avenue is closed to traffic between 25th Street and Essex Drive.

No other details were immediately available.

