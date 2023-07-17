Teenage boy fatally shot near Fort Pierce
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Detectives in St. Lucie County are investigating a fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Fort Pierce that claimed the life of a teenager.
Investigators said the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Juanita Avenue.
The sheriff's office said the victim is a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed.
Juanita Avenue is closed to traffic between 25th Street and Essex Drive.
No other details were immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2023