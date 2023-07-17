Woman shot in West Palm Beach apartment complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies is unfolding in West Palm Beach on Monday, stemming from a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the Briar Bay Apartments in the 3500 block of Briar Bay Boulevard.

A woman was shot and is now recovering from minor injuries at St. Mary's Medical Center, police said.

Our WPTV news crew has seen West Palm Beach police and Palm Beach County deputies setting up command centers at the scene. Several law enforcement officers are focusing on a few of the buildings inside the private apartment complex.

Police said the shooter has mental health issues and is hiding inside an apartment.

Very close to the scene there is also a car with a bullet hole in one of the windows. However, it's not confirmed if that car has anything to do with this investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Stars on Mars Contest
Affordable housing opportunities available for Florida’s workforce

Latest News

Rabbits gather to eat food left by a resident, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Wilton Manors, Fla....
Invasion of domestic rabbits has neighborhood hopping into hunt for new owners
A heat advisory remains in effect for more than two weeks now for Palm Beach County. It...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 17, 2023
Cuts allowed, stitches encouraged at sewing camp for kids
A heat advisory remains in effect for more than two weeks now for Palm Beach County. It...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 17, 2023