Woman shot in West Palm Beach apartment complex

An investigation involving several law enforcement agencies unfolded in West Palm Beach on Monday, stemming from a shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the Briar Bay Apartments in the 3500 block of Briar Bay Boulevard.

A woman was shot and is now recovering from minor injuries at St. Mary's Medical Center, police said.

Our WPTV news crew saw West Palm Beach police and Palm Beach County deputies setting up command centers at the scene. Several law enforcement officers focused on a few of the buildings inside the private apartment complex.

Police said the shooter has mental health issues and eventually surrendered to authorities.

Very close to the scene there is also a car with a bullet hole in one of the windows. However, it's not confirmed if that car has anything to do with this investigation.

