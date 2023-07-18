3 arrested, 71 cited in PBSO's latest racing crackdown Operations Hot Wheels

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's latest effort to track and locate car clubs engaging in criminal activity, called Operation Hot Wheels, resulted in three arrests and 71 citations.

PBSO teamed up with West Palm Beach Policeafter learning Thursday club members were to take over a plaza at Forest Hill Boulevard and Military Trail, an intersection at Community Boulevard and Military Trail, an intersection at Silver Beach Road and U.S. 1, as well as a roadblock on Interstate 95 at 45th Street.

"Many of these clubs are known for intersection takeovers and warehouse racing," spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

Results of the latest Operation Hot Wheels included three arrests of racing on a highway, racing on highway/criminal Mischief over $1,000 and fleeing to elude/resist without violence.

Also there were 50 traffic stops, 46 citations, six criminal citations, two racing citations, 17 spectator citations, four cars towed and three first information reports.

In May, five people were arrested and 80 were cited with seven vehicles towed and 28 traffic stops after multiple intersection takeovers by street car clubs in West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach County. PBSO teamed up with West Palm Beach police and Florida Highway Patrol. Locations included a plaza on Cleary Road, the intersection of Woolbright Road and Lawrence Road, and Forest Hill Boulevard and Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach.

In April, seven people were arrested, including four minors during an intersection takeover of street car clubs at the Jupiter Farms and Indiantown Road intersection. In all there were 45 citations, including 18 spectators cited and seven vehicles towed.

Florida law, enacted in 2022, prohibits street racing.

“The reckless actions displayed by those participating in attempting to overtake roadways cause serious risk to themselves and others,” Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director Dave Kerner said. “Florida is a law-and-order state, and we will continue to ensure that order and safety comes first."

