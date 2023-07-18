3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near a home on private property when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard, the release said.

The older child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the release said. The 3-year-old wasn't hurt.

FHP Lt. Greg Bueno confirmed with Scripps station WFTX that the two were brothers.

Concerns about minors driving golf carts in Florida recently prompted the passage of a new state law.

According to HB 949, golf cart drivers under 18 must be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license. Anyone who is 18 or older must have a valid government-issued ID. Previously, Florida law allowed a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and goes into effect Oct. 1.

Across the country, more than 6,500 children are hurt by golf carts every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just more than half of those injured are children under 12.

