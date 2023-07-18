3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 3-year-old driving a golf cart struck and killed a 7-year-old on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 3-year-old was approaching a right curve near a home on private property when the front of the cart hit the 7-year-old who was standing in the front yard, the release said.

The older child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, the release said. The 3-year-old wasn't hurt.

FHP Lt. Greg Bueno confirmed with Scripps station WFTX that the two were brothers.

Concerns about minors driving golf carts in Florida recently prompted the passage of a new state law.

According to HB 949, golf cart drivers under 18 must be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license. Anyone who is 18 or older must have a valid government-issued ID. Previously, Florida law allowed a 14-year-old to drive a golf cart.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and goes into effect Oct. 1.

Across the country, more than 6,500 children are hurt by golf carts every year, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just more than half of those injured are children under 12.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Brother mourns loss of Port St. Lucie pizza shop owner
Teenage boy, 16, fatally shot near Fort Pierce while getting mail outside house
Lionel Messi officially becomes Florida man after Publix sighting
Woman shot in West Palm Beach apartment complex

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - How residents at Valencia at Riverland stay fit
Get Savvy in :60 - How residents at Valencia at Riverland stay fit
Leroy, the playful, water-loving dog, needs a great home
Brother mourns loss of Port St. Lucie pizza shop owner
Leroy, the playful, water-loving dog, needs a great home