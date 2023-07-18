Expect plenty of 'Pooches and Smooches' at Hooters in Boca Raton

Hooters is helping to raise money for Tri-County Animal Rescue during its annual "Pooches and Smooches" fundraiser Friday in Boca Raton.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the patio of the Hooters in Boca Raton, where there will be live music, a dog-kissing booth and pet-friendly raffles.

Admission is $10 and includes one beer or wine, access to the dog-kissing booth and photo opportunities with Hooters waitresses.

Dog up for adoption, July 2023

"We are looking forward to this event that will help Tri-County Animal Rescue raise awareness and funds," manager Chris Torelli said. "Our team at Boca Raton Hooters enjoys giving back to the community and we are proud of our ongoing support and partnership with Tri-County Animal Rescue."

The fun-filled event will also include a special performance by Hooters calendar girl Abby Fuqua, who works at the Boca Raton location.

Scoopy Doo's, a doggie ice cream store in Delray Beach, will also be on hand.

