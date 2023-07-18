St. Lucie County deputies recover vehicle used in teen's fatal shooting

Deputies in St. Lucie County have recovered the car they said was used in a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

The vehicle is a dark gray 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with a dark tint and a dent on the driver's side rear quarter panel. The license plate number is AM99IM.

Detectives are asking if anyone saw the vehicle in the area of Juanita Avenue between 1:30-2 p.m.

That's when the teen, identified by his mother as Vontreaz Banner, was fatally shot while getting mail outside of his grandmother's house.

Banner was a sophomore last year at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public to provide any information, including video footage, to detectives to help in the case. Contact Detective Clay Mangrum at 772-370-0021 or call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477 (TIPS).

Vontreaz Banner, 16, was killed in a shooting near Fort Pierce.

