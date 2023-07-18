Will Donald Trump soon face 3rd indictment?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Former President Donald Trump revealed that he was informed on Sundaythat he is the target of an investigation into the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

He added that he was given four days to report to the grand jury, "which always means an arrest and indictment."

Trump confirmed he received a target letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith.

"When you receive a target letter from the Department of Justice, it means the investigation has reached its final stages," David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, said. "In all likelihood, they're getting ready to present an indictment to a grand jury, and the grand jury will vote on the indictment."

There is no word on what charges might result from the investigation, but there is speculation it could be connected to Trump's words to supporters on Jan. 6.

"In terms of inciting a riot here, I think that's one they're going to tread very carefully on," Weinstein said about prosecutors. "That's where we get into this whole argument about freedom of speech and your First Amendment right."

David Weinstein offers his thoughts on the possibility that Donald Trump might soon be facing a third indictment.

Several political experts said the news is not expected to slow down Trump's campaign for the Republican nomination for president.

"This witch hunt is all about election interference and a complete and total political weaponization of law enforcement," Trump said.

If the former president is indicted, this would be his third indictment this year.

