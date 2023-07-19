Boynton Beach police investigating early morning shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Boynton Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said officers responded to a home at 147 Northwest 13th Avenue around 3 a.m.

Police have not said how many people were shot, and whether officers are searching for the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

