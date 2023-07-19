Brightline plans to resume 110 mph railroad testing Wednesday in Martin County
Brightline will resume high-speed testing of 110 mph on Wednesday and possibly Thursday in Martin County as the company prepares to extend service to Orlando.
The testing from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. will include railroad crossings and will result in additional wait times at the following railroad crossings:
- State Road A1A
- Monterey Road.
- Indian Street (SR A1A)
- Seaward Street
- Salerno Road (County Road 722)
- Broward Avenue.
- Cove Road (State Road A1A)
A backup work day is Thursday.
Flaggers will be present at every railroad crossing where high-speed testing is underway.
The testing also includes crossing the St. Lucie River railroad drawbridge. One to two passenger trains will be passing over the bridge every hour.
Brightline will post a bridge monitor at the St. Lucie River bridge to communicate with mariners via VHF-FM Channel 9.
The company is working closely with local law enforcement agencies through the testing areas.
Brightline also is planning testing up to 110 mph in St. Lucie and Indian River Counties as soon as Friday through July 26 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Indian River County crossings are:
- Main Street
- Sebastian Boulevard (County Road 512 westbound)
- Fellsmere Road (County Road 512 eastbound)
- Old Dixie Highway
- Schumann Drive
- 99th Street (Vickers Road)
- Barber Street/Stratton Street
- Wabasso Road (County Road 510)
- 77th Stree (Hobart Road)
- 69th Street (North Winter Beach)
- South Winter Beach Road/65th Street (County Road 632)
- Hawks Nest Golf Course
- 53rd Street
- 49th Street
- 45th Street (County Road 702)
- 43rd Street
- 41st Street (County Road 630)
- 32nd Street (Aviation Boulevard)
- 26th Street
- 14th Street
- 23rd Street
- 21st Street
- 20th Street (State Road 60 westbound)
- 19th Place (State Road 60 eastbound)
- 16th Street
- 12th Street
- Glendale Riad/Eighth Street (County Road 612)
- First Street
- Oslo Road (State Road 606)
- 20th Place (Highland Driver)
Indian River County crossings are:
- Harbor Branch Road (Indian River Road)
- Wilcox Road
- Michigan Street
- Rouse Road
- Torpey Road
- Milton Road
- Chamberline Boulevard
- St. Lucie Lane
The company hasn't announced an official opening date but tickets are on sale for Sept. 1 through early 2024. One-way fares will range from $79 for adults to $149 for premium tickets; kids one-way fares will begin at $39. Discounts are offered for four or more tickets.
Brightline said it will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.
Scripps Only Content 2023