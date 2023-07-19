FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: July 19, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Winds have turned out of the southeast on Wednesday and it’s becoming breezy. This will help keep our temperatures a little lower.

There is still a heat advisory in effect for Palm Beach County. Wednesday afternoon’s high temperatures will top the low 90s with winds gusting around 20 miles per hour.

Storms in the afternoon will mainly develop over far inland areas and track northwestward.

The southeast flow continues through Friday, which will help to develop inland storms.

Then a plume of Saharan dust arrives during the weekend and will impact our storm chances. Lower storm chances expected with hazy and milky sunshine this weekend as hotter temperatures return. High temperatures back into the mid 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is looping around in the north-central Atlantic waters. The rest of the tropics remains inactive as a huge and intense plume of Saharan dust sweeps across the Atlantic and eventually into parts of Florida later this week.

