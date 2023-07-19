Get Savvy in :60 - How residents at Valencia at Riverland stay fit

Get Savvy in :60 - How residents at Valencia at Riverland stay fit
By Megan Hayes
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Valencia at Riverland is a 55+ community in Port St. Lucie, Florida that is perfect for those looking for specific home designs and an active lifestyle. The age restricted community is open to both retirees and those still working, whether it’s from home or in an office.

A few fitness features you’ll find at Valencia at Riverland are:

  • 51,000 sq. ft. Riverland Wellness & Fitness Center includes personal training services, a gym, group fitness studios, indoor & outdoor fitness pools, sports courts, spa, and juice bar
  • 54 classes a week with the popular ones being Zumba GOLD, POUND, Aqua Fit and Full Body Fit
  • the community is connected with over 5 miles of pedestrian pathways

To learn more about this 55+ community, visit RiverlandValencia.com.

