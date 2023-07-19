Palm Beach School Board extends superintendent's contract through 2028

The Palm Beach County School Board extended the superintendent's contract through 2028.

Mike Burke was named to the top job in 2021 after Dr. Donald Fennoy suddenly stepped down.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

At the time Burke agreed to a four-year contract through 2025.

Because of new state laws regarding deferred retirement, he is now eligible to work for an additional three years in the district.

His base salary through 2028 will be $340,000 a year.

