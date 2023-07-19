St. Lucie County sheriff to hold briefing on ‘large-scale’ drug bust

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the news conference at 1 p.m. in the video player below:

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office announced they will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding a "large-scale" drug bust.

Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold the briefing at 1 p.m.

Police in Port St. Lucie announced earlier that 10,000 fentanyl pills were confiscated in the bust, which they call the largest seizure in the city's history.

Officials said they will also provide an update into the investigation of a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

