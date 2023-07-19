Suspect, 67, accused of sexually assaulting teen outside library

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A man accused of forcing a 15-year-old child to perform sexual acts outside of Palm Springs library is now in custody.

Police said the incident took place on the evening of April 19 outside the public library on Cypress Lane.

Investigators released surveillance imagesof the man in June in hopes of identifying him.

After an investigation and assistance from the community, detectives were able to identify and arrest James Monroe Franklin, 67, of Palm Springs for sexual battery on a minor.

Police said they continue to investigate and ask anyone with information concerning the case or other similar incidents involving Franklin to contact their agency at (561) 584-8300.

