Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend drops $30 million lawsuit

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her lawsuit filed in October 2022, which alleged that a trust owned by the 47-year-old golfer violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking an oral tenancy agreement, and which sought damages "in excess of $30,000,000" according to court filings.

Herman dismissed her complaint without prejudice "pending the resolution" of her appeal in a more recent complaint, aimed at nullifying an NDA, that she said required "confidential arbitration in all disputes between" Herman and Woods.

The NDA was signed in August 2017 according to the court filing, but Herman believes it is "invalid and unenforceable."

In the NDA case, Herman is still waiting on the court's determination of whether her claims are subject to compelled arbitration, court records show.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Tiger Woods and Erica Herman for comment regarding the dropping of the $30 million lawsuit.

The October filing had alleged that Woods' Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust unlawfully brought Herman's tenancy at the couple's property on the Hobe Sound, Florida, to an end.

Specifically, the lawsuit claimed "agents of the Defendant" told Herman "to pack a suitcase for a short vacation" before revealing to her that she had been locked out of the house on arrival at the airport. It claims lawyers for the trust were on hand to "confront" Herman with "proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing."

The legal filing states, "the Defendant (Woods and his trust) elected to engage in 'prohibited practices,' i.e., self-help, causing … severe emotional damages to the Plaintiff. The prohibited practices were done intentionally, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought."

