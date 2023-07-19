Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend drops $30 million lawsuit

Tiger Woods, right with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman,...
Tiger Woods, right with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, left, and his girlfriend Erica Herman, center, walk along the Colonnade following a ceremony where President Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her lawsuit filed in October 2022, which alleged that a trust owned by the 47-year-old golfer violated the Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act by breaking an oral tenancy agreement, and which sought damages "in excess of $30,000,000" according to court filings.

Herman dismissed her complaint without prejudice "pending the resolution" of her appeal in a more recent complaint, aimed at nullifying an NDA, that she said required "confidential arbitration in all disputes between" Herman and Woods.

The NDA was signed in August 2017 according to the court filing, but Herman believes it is "invalid and unenforceable."

Tiger Woods and Erica Herman hold hands at opening ceremony for Ryder Cup in 2018
Tiger Woods and Erica Herman hold hands at opening ceremony for Ryder Cup in 2018

In the NDA case, Herman is still waiting on the court's determination of whether her claims are subject to compelled arbitration, court records show.

CNN has reached out to attorneys for Tiger Woods and Erica Herman for comment regarding the dropping of the $30 million lawsuit.

The October filing had alleged that Woods' Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust unlawfully brought Herman's tenancy at the couple's property on the Hobe Sound, Florida, to an end.

Specifically, the lawsuit claimed "agents of the Defendant" told Herman "to pack a suitcase for a short vacation" before revealing to her that she had been locked out of the house on arrival at the airport. It claims lawyers for the trust were on hand to "confront" Herman with "proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing."

The legal filing states, "the Defendant (Woods and his trust) elected to engage in 'prohibited practices,' i.e., self-help, causing … severe emotional damages to the Plaintiff. The prohibited practices were done intentionally, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

3-year-old driving golf cart hit, kills 7-year-old in Florida
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity
Teenage boy, 16, fatally shot near Fort Pierce while getting mail outside house
Brother mourns loss of Port St. Lucie pizza shop owner
1 dead, 3 others hurt in 3-car crash on Northlake Boulevard

Latest News

Sprouts Farmers Market opens new location in Delray Beach
Sprouts Farmers Market opens new location in Delray Beach
Sprouts Farmers Market opens new location in Delray Beach
Sprouts Farmers Market opens new location in Delray Beach
St. Lucie County sheriff to hold briefing on ‘large-scale’ drug bust
Suspect, 67, accused of sexually assaulting teen outside library